Many students in Simcoe County will notice changes to their classrooms come September, with many construction projects wrapping up across the region.



“Of our fifty projects that we have across the county I would say 75% to 80% of them will be wrapped up before the start of school next week,” says Kim Picket with the Simcoe County District School Board.



Stayner Collegiate is one of two completed projects in that area. It has a new roof. An addition was also put onto Clearview Meadows Elementary School in Stayner.



At Mountain View Elementary School in Collingwood, they are just finishing up a new two million dollar addition, with four new classrooms, a teacher's workroom, and two washrooms. It will be complete for the start of the school year.



“A lot less expensive than building another school,” says Pickett. “It did help us remove portable here, so now all the classrooms are inside the school.”



The addition of a new six-classroom project at nearby Cameron Street public school will start soon and the new Georgian Bay District High School in Midland is expected to be complete in a few months.



Construction at Collingwood Collegiate is complete, with a new roof and a new parking lot.

The addition at Elmvale District High School will not be ready until next year.



The Simcoe County District School Board has more projects in the works for 2019-2020.

