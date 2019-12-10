BARRIE -- A new cancer support centre in North Simcoe is beginning to take shape just months after construction began.

On Tuesday, crews with Royal Home installed pre-fabricated pods at the site of the new Home for Hope Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre located at 45 Edward Street in Penetanguishene.

"It's a huge day," said Suzanne Beatty, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Center executive director." We signed a contract over a year ago, and we've been fundraising for well over two years for our capital campaign to see this come to fruition."

For Sandra Baldwin, the chair of the Facility Management Team, today's installation of the pods was a long time coming.

"It is the pinnacle of about a year and a half of planning. The next big day will be moving, but this is like an early Christmas present for us."

The $1.6 million facility is a 4,300 square-foot bungalow and is said to be the first rural cancer support centre in the province. It provides support services and programs for cancer patients and their families. For the past eight years, those services have been offered on-site at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, which sees about 200 members.

"We know the cancer rate is very high in North Simcoe," adds Beatty who says the services support the people of Tiny, Tay, Midland and Penetanguishene. "And there absolutely is a need to help people get through the cancer journey, and that's what we do it provide support through that journey."

By the end of the day, six pods in total will have been installed on-site. Officials with Home for Hope say they expect construction to be completed by March with the cancer support center accepting its first patients in the spring.