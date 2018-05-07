

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A month's worth of construction is about to begin on one of Barrie’s busiest roads.

Bayfield Street will go down to one lane in both directions between Coulter Street and Cundles Road on Monday night.

Lane restriction will be in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The city is going to remove the concrete surface along this stretch of Bayfield and replace it with a thicker highway-grade asphalt mix.

Officials are hopeful the new mix will limit surface deterioration through the winter, which means fewer pot holes.

The project comes with a $1.86-million price tag, nearly twice the original cost. The city boosted the project’s budget because of the asphalt-mix and the added cost of doing construction overnight.

Work is expected to wrap up by June 8.