

CTV Barrie





After years of hard work and nearly $3 million, a new fire hall is on the verge of opening on Christian Island.

“This will be our future emergency services building, which will serve in times of need,” said Fire Chief Allan Manitowabi. “It’s also a training centre, so it’s a combination of a number of things.”

The new station is more than 11,000 square feet and will be able to house six trucks, meaning the community of roughly 850 people will finally have a proper fire hall.

The fire chief said the up-to-date station is more than a necessity on the isolated island. “There are all kinds of issues that can happen any time, so we have to be prepared, and have to have what we need today.”

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete by the end of June with an official opening set for July.