Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeks

Motorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.

Crews will begin excavation and drilling for water main connection for the Bradford West Gwillimbury Affordable Housing Hub on Simcoe Road starting July 31, which the County of Simcoe says will affect pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Motorists can expect alternating intermittent closures on Simcoe Road during this time.

Pedestrians will also be impacted, with alternating intermittent closures of the sidewalks along Simcoe Road from Marshview Boulevard to Edward Street.

The affordable housing hub is part of the County's 10-year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy.

The new mixed-use, four-storey building will add 50 new affordable housing units to the region.

The project is expected to be completed as early as 2024.