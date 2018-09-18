The city of Orillia will soon welcome a five-storey, 76-unit condo to the historic downtown core.

The $40 million project is the size of a city block, running from Mississauga Street to Colborne Street along Matchedash Street, nestled in the heart of the downtown.

Matchedash Street is closed to traffic so crews can begin the work.

Kyle Mitchell is with the City of Orillia and says the street will remain closed for quite some time.

“The duration of the closure is actually supposed to go from September of this year to October 2019,” said Mitchell. “So it’s a significant build.”

Many locals are excited about the livable space coming to the city, including business owner Kristi Clarke. Clarke opened a salon and spa right next door just a few months ago knowing the massive condo would bring business to her door.

“I will have a whole bunch of new clientele right next door to me.”

The Matchedash Lofts project is expected to bring an urban character to the downtown area and attract those looking to downsize.