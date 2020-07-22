BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Midland is utilizing road construction fencing to create a unique outdoor art gallery.

The works of 39 local artists now line the construction fencing with the hopes of attracting people downtown.

"With galleries and museums closed, people couldn't go inside to see art, so we brought it outside to them," said Midland Cultural Development Coordinator Karen Mealing.

Midland Mayor Stewart Strathearn said the public's response has been "amazing."

"We have a very large community of gifted artists throughout the area who've applied their minds and their talents to putting up some pretty nice pieces that are now on display," the mayor said.

The town plans to keep the outdoor gallery on display as long as the fencing is required.

Following that, the artwork will be moved into various buildings downtown.