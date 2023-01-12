Construction company criminally charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed six young adults

Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.

In a release issued on Thursday, police noted the "thorough investigation" has been a lengthy process.

On August 28, 2022, police officers investigating a missing persons report for six individuals discovered a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in the city's south end.

The victims were later identified as Curtis King, 22, River Wells, 21, Jason Ono-O'Connor, 23, Luke West, 22, Jersey Mitchell, 20, and Haley Marin, 21.

Police say the group was heading to a casino at Georgian Downs, south of Barrie, when the vehicle they were in plunged into a deep concrete pit in a construction zone along McKay Road, east of County Road 27.

The crash site was found nearly 20 hours after the group was last seen.

Questions still remain, including to what extent, if at all, the hole and surrounding area between Veterans Drive and County Road 27 were blocked.

It's unclear if there was fencing or proper signage in place.

According to the City of Barrie, the area was the site of an infrastructure project with new water mains and sanitary sewers being built at McKay Road and Veterans Drive.

Barrie police say they will not be providing additional comments on the investigation.

Con-Drain is founded by the De Gasperis brothers.

CTV Barrie reached out to Con-Drain Group for comment but has not received a response.