A massive construction project along Barrie’s Mapleview Drive is about to enter phase two. This next phase is expected to continue until November.

The city is spending just over $20 million on road repairs this summer. Officials admit the reconstruction of the busy street will slow drivers down, but the end result should make for a smooth ride.

The city is widening the road to five lanes, adding on new storm sewers, watermains, and sidewalks with multi-use trails.

Last year the city widened Mapleview Drive from Huronia Road to Country Lane. This year they will be working from Country Lane to Madelaine Drive.

Construction for phase two is expected to start next week with the very last phase, from Madelaine to Yonge Street expected by next summer or possibly the summer of 2020.