Construction begins on multi-use path in Newmarket

Construction on a new multi-purpose pathway has begun in Newmarket.

The Mulock Drive path will run from Bathurst Street to Harry Walker Parkway and allow cyclists, joggers and walkers to utilize it.

Once complete, the pathway will connect to 44 km of pre-existing paths and trails already in Newmarket.

The town said construction would take a phased approach, with the first happening from Bathurst Street to Yonge Street until the fall.

Mulock Drive will see lane shifts from Yonge Street to Doubletree Lane for drivers and pedestrians while construction commences.