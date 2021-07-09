BARRIE, ONT -- A construction project will impact traffic in south end Barrie at the end of this month.

Construction will begin on the week of July 19 on Mapleview Drive East from Madelaine Drive to Yonge Street.

The project will widen the roadway from three lanes to five lanes.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, with two lanes opening at night and on weekends.

This construction project is anticipated to last three years, concluding in November 2024.