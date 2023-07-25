Construction advances on bridge over Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

Drivers heading through the Innisfil area might want to pack some extra patience over the coming weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, the province's ongoing construction project on Innisfil Beach Rd. along Hwy. 400 has entered phase two.

Meanwhile, the Town of Innisfil says work on phase one has been slightly delayed due to weather. It was scheduled to be completed before the second phase but is not expected to conclude until around noon Wednesday.

The project is replacing the bridges on Hwy. 400 at Innisfil Beach Road and the Barrie-Collingwood railway. Other changes include the reconstruction of the Innisfil Beach Road interchange, drainage improvements, improved lighting, moving traffic signals and improvements to roadside safety.

Construction started in April 2022. It is expected to continue until 2025.

Throughout phase two, temporary on-ramps have been implemented for access to northbound and southbound lanes.