Construction advances on bridge over Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

Construction alongside Innisfil Beach Rd. near Hwy. 400 on Tues. July 25, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). Construction alongside Innisfil Beach Rd. near Hwy. 400 on Tues. July 25, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver