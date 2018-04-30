Many conservatives are questioning where their loyalties lie after the appointing of a candidate in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Former Progressive Conservative riding association executive Michael Tuck was once seeking the nomination for the party. That was until Orillia lawyer Doug Downey was appoint by PC leader Doug Ford to run in the riding.

Tuck decided to instead run for the socially-conservative Trillium Party of Ontario. But Tuck backed out on Monday, saying the party didn't reflect his values.

"It’s because I care about my values and I care about the people I'm trying to represent and I have to do that with 100 per cent confidence," he says.

Three other local PC executives also resigned, including Sandy McConkey. They say it's nothing personal against Downey.

"If we accept somebody appointed from the outside when we have qualified candidates, I think that's disrespectful," McConkey says.

Downey is hoping to keep local Tories united, despite a tumultuous few months. This was the riding former PC leader Patrick Brown was set to run in.

“There's been some shifting among the party. I've attracted some people to help me that traditionally wouldn't get involved with the PC party,” Downey says. "Post campaign I’ll earn their trust back and ask them to come back into the party.”

Political expert Michael Johns believes the conservative divide could help other candidates.

“The NDP, the Green Party and the Liberals are going door to door saying I'm from this riding. The PC party is fighting amongst themselves,” he says.

The Trillium Party of Ontario says they will have a candidate in the riding soon.