ANGUS, ONT. -- McDonald's Canada has temporarily closed its 231 Mill Street location in Augus following a confirmed COVID-19 infection with one of their staff members.

The chain says they are enacting the closure out of an abundance of caution. The store will be sanitized by a third party before it is re-opened.

All crew members were asked to self-quarantine, the employee last worked November 8th from 1 to 6:30 pm. It is not clear if the restaurant will require all staff to be tested before they resume operations.

"We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can," a statement from McDonald's Canada reads.

Any visitors to this location during this time are advised to follow Ontario Public Health's guidelines by visiting their website at https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/diseases-and-conditions/infectious-diseases/respiratory-diseases/novel-coronavirus