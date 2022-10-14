Condolence books for South Simcoe Police officers placed at Innisfil Town Hall

Condolence books have been placed at Innisfil Town Hall for the public to sign.

The books are open to anyone who wishes to extend notes of sympathy on the tragic deaths of South Simcoe Police Service officers Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup.

This tragedy has impacted the entire community of Innisfil, and these books are a way to share your thoughts.

Also, Innisfil Beach Park has been lit with blue lights to commemorate their service, dedication, and this profound loss.

Town Hall is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To accommodate those who wish to sign the book after business hours, Town Hall will remain open on Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, until 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20, until 8 p.m.