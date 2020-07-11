BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada says conditions are ripe for funnel clouds to develop into Saturday evening.

The weather agency has issued a weather advisory for communities, including Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Innisfil, Angus and New Tecumseth.

Environment Canada says the type of funnels that could spring up are generated by rotation under fast-growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. They are not usually a danger but could intensify into weak landspout tornadoes.

It does caution that funnel clouds can appear with little or no warning and that you should be prepared to take cover.

A possible landspout tornado was reported near Almonte at about 3 p.m. Saturday.