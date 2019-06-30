

CTV Barrie





Concertgoers are voicing their frustrations on social media after long wait times while trying to leave Burl's Creek Event Grounds following The Rolling Stones concert on Saturday.

Social media posts using the hashtag, parking fail, had some people complaining that "it took 5 hours to get out of the parking. Will never go there again!"

Other posts have users admitting they decided to take a nap in their cars.

Harry Hughes, the Mayor of Oro-Medonte, says logistically, the Stones concert was very different than the popular Boots and Hearts; a three-day festival with plenty of camping, staggered arrivals and departure times.

"This is a unique experience where you have probably close to 50,000 people would be my estimate, which presented a different picture than we've ever had before," said Hughes.

Construction on the Line 7 overpass is also being blamed for the long wait times.

"You would have a one-lane exit where most traffic was going and then people trying to come in, over that same bridge to pick people up."

A band did take the stage after The Stones in an attempt to stagger departures, but it's unclear how many fans stayed.

The mayor tells CTV News, these complaints will be discussed and adds that there is a group that sits down together after every concert to analyze where any problems occurred.

CTV did reach out to Burl's Creek Event Grounds, but they could not be reached for comment.

The Big Sky Music Festival on July 20 will be Burl's Creek's next single-day festival.