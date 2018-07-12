

CTV Barrie





Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Mount Forest woman.

Catherine Ann Buckle has been missing since June 30. Police are concerned for her safety.

The 50 year-old was last seen in Mount Forest.

Buckle is described as 5’6” and 140 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.