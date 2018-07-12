Featured
Concerns grow for missing woman
Catherine Ann Buckle of Mount Forest, Ont. has been missing since June 30, 2018. (OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Mount Forest woman.
Catherine Ann Buckle has been missing since June 30. Police are concerned for her safety.
The 50 year-old was last seen in Mount Forest.
Buckle is described as 5’6” and 140 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
#OPP searching for missing @TwpWellNorth woman. 50 year old Catherine Ann Buckle of Mount Forest. Described as 5'6" tall, 140 lbs with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information please call police or #CrimeStoppers. #community pic.twitter.com/CvJwXX2SZH— OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 3, 2018