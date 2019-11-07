As the overnight temperatures drop, the concern rises for an Aurora man who went missing in Southern Georgian Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Graham Sirman was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at the Wawautosa Marina and Trading Post on Six Mile Lake in Severn Township with his Newfoundland dog.

Police say the 56-year-old has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Officers have zeroed in on a nine kilometre area after family members say Sirman was headed to the family cottage.

Police say the area they are searching is harsh terrain. "They're making their way through basically fairly heavy bush," OPP Sgt. Gord Klingspohn explains. "There's a bit of a swampy area."

Police are conducting the search from the air with the OPP helicopter, on land with the help of the OPP K-9 unit and on the water with the OPP Marine Unit.

While police search, officers are stationed at Sirman's cottage just in case the man appears.

Anyoen with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.