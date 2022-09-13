Concerned calls alert OPP to 'erratic' driver accused of being impaired

An Orangeville, Ont., man faces several charges, including impaired driving, after police say he failed to remain at the scene of a collision.

Police say they received multiple complaints about a vehicle being driven "erratically" before it crashed into another vehicle and took off in Orangeville late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they found the vehicle a short time later and "were led into an impaired operation investigation" with the driver.

Police charged the 51-year-old driver with impaired-related offences, dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, failure to remain, and possession of a scheduled substance - opioid.

The man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

"Thank you to the multiple concerned citizens who called police," Dufferin OPP stated, adding that anyone who suspects an impaired driver should call 911.