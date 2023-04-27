Concern mounts for missing Innisfil girl

Police provided additional information on a missing Innisfil girl who has not been seen since Wednesday as they continue to appeal for help from the public to locate her.

South Simcoe police say Katrine was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home near 6th Line and Emberton Way.

Police now say the 14-year-old wore black and pink pyjama pants when she was last seen.

According to police, there may have been a possible sighting of the young teen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive area of Barrie.

"Police and her family are concerned for her well-being," the service stated in a release.

The teen is five feet tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length brownish/blonde hair.

She wore a Nike jacket, grey Jordan track pants, and black sneakers and was carrying a shimmery Nike backpack.

Police urge anyone with information on Katrine's whereabouts to contact the detective on the case via email or by calling 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. 1027 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.