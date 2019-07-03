

CTV Barrie





The concern for a missing Markham man is growing after nearly a week.

York Regional Police is asking for the public’s help to find 44-year-old Nathaniel Campbell who was last seen leaving his home in the area of 16th Avenue and Ninth Line.

Police say Campbell hasn’t been in touch with his family or friends since last Thursday, which is out of character for him.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a backpack and a baseball cap. He has a mole under his left eye, black hair and brown eyes and is five-foot-ten and 230lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police.