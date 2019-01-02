The snow was hard and fast for the first day of Giant Slalom competition at the Ladies Nor-Am Cup in Collingwood on Wednesday.

“It rained the other day, and then it froze, it’s like an inclined skating rink,” commentator Brian Stemmle said. “But that’s how the women like it, they want conditions to be fast and fair, and we are seeing some of that today.”

Some of North America’s best up and coming female athletes are at the Georgian Peaks Ski Club competing for cash and a spot at the world cup.

The race includes Giant Slalom and Parallel Slalom events. Months of planning and more than 100 experienced volunteers help run the races taking place at Georgian Peaks, Alpine, and the

Osler Ski Clubs over five days.

The course proved challenging today with several racers crashing or not finishing. The top Canadian placed 9th, while the U.S. ski team proved dominant, taking first and second place.

The Giant Slalom competition continues at Georgian Peaks on Thursday.