BARRIE, ONT. -- The men and women who served our country were honoured with a colourful tribute outside of The Manor at Gravenhurst on Wednesday.

The Manor's residents, local students, and community members worked together to create the lawn poppies for Remembrance Day.

The project helped students take part in a very different Remembrance Day ceremony this year.

"We were honoured to be part of a community effort to celebrate our veterans and show our respect," said Beechgrove Public School teacher Kim Card.

The Poppy Project was a success that included many generations, said Stephanie Bolger, executive director at the Manor.

"We wanted to make sure we included people of all ages on such an important day. I started making calls and was overwhelmed with the response of people wanting to make poppies."