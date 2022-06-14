Community vigil planned for alleged homicide victim in Collingwood

A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.

Police say the body of 55-year-old Kinga 'Kay' Kriston was discovered Friday morning in a home in the Georgian Meadows subdivision in Collingwood.

A 57-year-old Orillia man has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kriston's death.

Police have released very few details surrounding the investigation, including the cause of death or whether the victim and accused knew each other.

The vigil will be held at Sunset Point, near the Inukshuk, at 9 p.m.