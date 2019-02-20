

CTV Barrie





A 21-year-old Bracebridge man is facing half a dozen charges after concerned residents contacted police to complain about an erratic driver.

Bracebridge OPP says the driver was spotted shortly after midnight on Wednesday in the Clearbrook Trail area attempting to back into a driveway and turn around. Police say he ended up hitting a snow bank and getting stuck.

According to officers, the vehicle contained drugs, open alcohol, and the driver allegedly gave them fake insurance information.

The Bracebridge man is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police credit the public for calling in their concerns.