Community rinks are becoming a place to pay tribute and reflect on the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The arena is Wasaga Beach is where a fundraiser hockey game for the Bronco's families will be played on Saturday.

The game, organized by minor hockey coach Tony Turner, started out as pickup game between coaches and first responders, but has become something much greater.

"It’s an opportunity to have a say in the rebuild for these families and it's the right thing to do," says Turner.

More than 200 people are expected to be in attendance.

At the Bracebridge Memorial Arena, the community will come together for a vigil Friday night.

"Hockey is within Canada's fabric and I think everyone wants to have an opportunity to maybe express their condolences and show we're with Humboldt," says deputy mayor Rick Maloney.

Other tributes are planned for Thursday, which is also National Jersey Day.

Students at Georgian College and schools right across the region are being encouraged to wear green.