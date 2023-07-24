Community rallies to raise $42K for international student killed in Barrie

The community of Barrie rallied together to raise more than $42,000 in memory of Varsil Patel, who was killed while walking on Big Bay Point Road and Leggott Avenue late Friday night.

The international student originally from India was struck and killed by a car shortly after 10 p.m.

The driver of the car was arrested, and the road was closed until 4 a.m. while police investigated the scene.

Patel's cousin Rajan Patel set up the GOFundMe account that raised $42,564 over the weekend.

The funds will be used to transport Patel’s body to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India for burial, Rajan wrote in his statement on the website.