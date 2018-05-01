The community of Midland is rallying around a young family after their home went up in flames over the weekend.

It was just after 5 p.m. on Sunday when Travis Monette smelled smoke coming from the backyard.

"It was an extreme shock to look outside seeing that what I initially thought was leaves burning, to go outside to basically the whole back of our house was," Monette says.

Fire crews arrived, but couldn’t save the inside of the home and all their belongings from destruction. His partner Crystal King was at a birthday party with their two daughters.

"I was bawling. I was panicking. Luckily I had some friends and family who showed up instantly. They kept me calm, cause they were paranoid I was gonna go into labour,” said a pregnant King.

Their two and five-year-old daughters saw what's left of their home for the first time on Tuesday. They lost their stuffed animals and bunk beds.

King works at No Frills. Customers and staff have started donating toys, clothes, food and diapers for the family.

“I’m very sensitive to the fact that they’re a local family and just about to have a baby,” says customer Vanessa Bouchard.

"These items will help them with a new start. The community has helped them get through a really rough time," says Paul Gibbons, owner of No Frills.

The family is in desperate need of clothing. A GoFundMe account has raised more than $3,000.

"We lost everything, except we have each other. The love and care that makes me cry more; that everyone is coming together and being there for us," King says.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe account, you can click here.