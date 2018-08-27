

CTV Barrie





Tiny Township is mourning the loss of one of its councillors, Richard Hinton, who died suddenly over the weekend.



Hinton owner and operated Cawaja Pines General store. He was elected as a councillor in 2014 and was seeking re-election in October.



Tiny Township’s mayor George Cornell tells CTV News that Hinton was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last fall. He underwent chemotherapy and had surgery last month, but suffered complications before passing away.

He leaves behind his wife and two adult children. Richard Hinton was fifty-three years old.