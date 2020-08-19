ALLISTON, ONT. -- Nancy Mulholland and her family took in a stray cat, and two days later, that stray brought home two kittens.

But on Monday night, one of the curious kittens climbed up a 50-foot tree on the family's front lawn.

His cries for help started to catch the attention of the neighbours.

"He was stuck up there all night," said Mulholland. "He was crying all night long."

The eight-week-old kitten was trapped in the tree for nearly 16 hours, in the rain, and soon the community rallied to see him rescued.

Dozens of people crowded around the bottom of the tree looking up, just trying to get a glimpse of where the kitten could be hiding.

"They were bringing blankets, food, everything," Mulholland said. "It was amazing how everyone was getting together, on the internet, and wanted to save the kitty."

Finally, Titan Tree Services answered the call, using a bucket lift to reach the scared animal.

"The cat was in a little nest up top. As soon as it heard my voice, it almost crawled out of the tree and sat on my chest," said arborist Todd Harrison.

Harrison cradled the kitten as they made their way back down to a cheering crowd.

Harrison admitted that saving cats from trees isn't a rare occasion for them.

"They didn't want nothing. They were just so happy that everybody was happy," said Mulholland.

The kitten, named Titan, for the company that rescued him, has been adopted.