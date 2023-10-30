Community fridge aims to reduce food insecurity in Bradford

A community fridge at Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library is now officially open.

Gwillimdale Farms and the town's food bank came up with the idea to provide fresh produce to those in need.

"This is something that we're able to help contribute to, and we believe that it's very important for everyone to have access to nutritious foods," said Courtney Walker with Gwillimdale Farms.

"We have our carrots from Gwillimdale, potatoes, beets, parsnips, and onions as well. We've had other donations of cucumbers, lettuce and peppers," said Walker.

Officials at the Helping Hand Food Bank said this community fridge is necessary not only to fill the gap but to allow others who are in need to feel more comfortable.

"It's a very sad statement to have to say that more than a food bank is needed - a community fridge is needed, and we hope that people use it whenever they need it," said Carolyn Kahn, executive director at the Helping Hand Food Bank.

"Sometimes members of the community who are struggling they just can't get their foot through our doors and we want to be welcoming, supportive and respectful but it's just something that they feel the stigma is too much," she added.

The motto for the Bradford Community Fridge is 'Leave what you can, take what you want.'

"Put things in if you can and take things out if you need them. We produce 65 per cent of the carrots that are sold throughout Canada right here in this community. So, when it comes to food insecurity - we are a farming community first and we are so appreciative that Gwillimdale and other farmers that are going to contribute to this and that's what it's all about - giving back to the community," said Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor James Leduc.

All community partners involved said they hope this fridge is well respected, and encourage other businesses and individuals to donate if possible.