Community comes together to talk
Regent Park PS taking part in Bell Let's Talk
BARRIE -- LET’S TALK
Today marks the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, a national conversation around mental illness aimed at fighting stigma and raising money for the cause.
More than 1 billion interactions have been recorded since the launch in 2011, raising more than one million dollars toward mental health initiatives across Canada.
This year, the company will donate five cents every time someone engages with the campaign on social media or whenever Bell customers send text messages or make calls.
Here’s how to make your posts count.
On Twitter, every tweet and retweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk and #BellCause will be counted toward the campaign. Using the correct hashtag is important to being counted toward the goal, and the official hashtag will automatically generate the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji.
PURE COUNTRY 106 GOES ON THE ROAD
The Pure Country morning show with Jason and Carey broadcasted live all morning from the Waypoint Mental Health Centre in Penetanguishene.
Promotions Director Trina Duncan says “Pure Country 106 was proud to partner with Waypoint Mental Health Centre and broadcast live all morning from their facility. Any opportunity to bring awareness to mental health initiatives like Bell Let’s Talk Day and get help to those in our community is important.”
Throughout the morning, Jason and Carey spoke to experts in all avenues of mental health.
Waypoint President and CEO Carol Lambie says “about half of Canadians would share a story with someone that one of their family member is experiencing a mental illness. Whereas we know about three-quarters of Canadians would be willing to share a story about their family member experiencing cancer. So there’s a gap there, and what’s important about that gap is it stops people from reaching out and accessing care.”
FLAG RAISING AT BARRIE CITY HALL
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and members of council also gathered in support of Bell Let’s Talk Day.
They raised the ‘Let’s Talk’ flag in honour of mental health awareness, access and care in the country.
SCHOOLS GETTING INVOLVED
Schools throughout Simcoe-Muskoka are having their voices heard for mental health. All across the region schools are participating in discussions and activities surrounding mental health awareness.
With files from CTV News.ca