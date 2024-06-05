BARRIE
Barrie

    • Community church fire under investigation

    An investigation is underway after a fire at a church in the Oro-Medonte area on Wednesday.

    Crews were called to Countryside Community Church on 4 Line N. at 7 Wednesday evening.

    Firefighters tell CTV News that the fire was primarily contained to the exterior.

    According to fire officials, the building was vacant at the time of the incident.

    Police officers were seen on the scene Wednesday, and fire officials said it is being treated as suspicious at this time.

    The cause remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at approximately $10,000.  

