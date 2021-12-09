Community Christmas tree brings joy to Barrie tornado victims

A woman living in Barrie's tornado disaster zone erected a community Christmas tree in the hopes of brightening a bleak few months.

Jacqueline Jacobs' Succession Crescent home was one of the dozens damaged when an EF-2 tornado ripped through a south end neighbourhood on July 15.

Five months later, many families remain displaced.

A Christmas classic inspired Jacobs to set up a tree on her lawn and invite neighbours to hang ornaments on it.

"From the Grinch movie. I saw them all getting around and decorating the tree and having fun and just coming together, and that's what I thought this would bring. Similar community unity," Jacobs says.

As they did in the aftermath of the twister, local businesses chipped in, donating the tree, stand, lights and a sign.

Many neighbours have embraced the beacon of togetherness even as they live in construction zones.

Jacobs' home was without insulation until recently.

She knows this holiday season, many of her neighbours will be away from home because the damage to their properties is too severe to return.

"I know they do come by to check on their homes. So I'm hoping that they will see the tree, and it brings Christmas spirit to them," Jacobs says.

Jacobs intends to leave the tree up until Christmas Day and then donate the ornaments so that they can bring cheer to families next year.