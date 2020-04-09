BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 115 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with seven new cases in the last 24 hours.

The health unit says of the 114 confirmed cases, 40 people have recovered, including a Barrie man who was in the ICU on a ventilator. Fourteen people are in the hospital, and five seniors have died of the virus, including an Orillia couple who passed just 72 hours apart.

The majority of cases are travel-related; however, the number of community-spread cases is on the rise.

The health unit reports 40 travel-related cases with 30 community-acquired, which is eight more cases than reported on Wednesday.

Bradford West Gwillimbury has the most lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe County with 29, followed by Barrie with 20, New Tecumseth with 13 and Orillia with 10.

Muskoka has a total of 12 lab-confirmed cases to date.

There are 483 new cases reported province-wide on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 5,759.

More than 2,300 people have recovered, which is 40 per cent of Ontario's total COVID-19 confirmed cases.

There are now 632 people in the hospital confirmed to have COVID-19, with 264 of them in intensive care and 214 of those people on ventilators.

Nearly 4,100 tests were completed in the 24 hours up to 4 p.m. Wednesday, not long after Premier Doug Ford railed against the relatively low number of tests being performed in Ontario.

There is lab capability to do 13,000 tests per day, but the testing backlog grew for the third consecutive day, by about 100 to just over 1,200.