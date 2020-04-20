BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 202 in the region.

The health unit is reporting that of the new cases, one person has been hospitalized, while the remaining 17 are in self-isolation.

There have been 12 deaths to date and 100 recoveries, the health unit reports.

The number of community-spread cases has now surpassed travel-related cases.

"Sixty-five of our cases are community-acquired, 50 are travel-related," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Gardner added that "until we have a vaccine, the cycles are going to be coming and going."

The largest number of cases remains in Bradford West Gwillimbury at 54, followed by Barrie with 48, New Tecumseth with 20 and Orillia with 10.

The health unit is reporting the District of Muskoka now has 16 total cases.

Provincially, health officials say the community spread of COVID-19 appears to have peaked.

Dr. Gardner says while the virus may be levelling off, it doesn't mean the threat is over.

"This could come back again if we relax too quickly. It is still circulating in our community and the potential for it is still there. It is the control measures we are doing together that is making the difference now."

Ontario is reporting 606 new cases on Monday, and 31 new deaths.

Despite the large increase, it is just 5.7 per cent higher than the day before, continuing a relatively low growth trend.

The number of people in the hospital confirmed to have COVID-19, and those on a ventilator went down slightly, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable.

Earlier modelling predicted a peak in May, but officials say restrictions, including physical distancing, have pushed the peak to now.

The latest modelling released today shows there are two types of outbreaks happening -- community spread and long-term care spread.

The modellers say spread in long-term care and other congregate settings seems to be growing.

They also predict there will be fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, much less than the previous forecast of 80,000.