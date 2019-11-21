The damage is visible nearly everywhere along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

The combination of high water levels and large waves has caused significant shoreline erosion, damaging businesses and threatening homes, cottages and infrastructure around the bay.

Wasaga Beach has already spent 46-thousand-dollars cleaning up after three floods on Beach Drive this year.

The town has now decided not to bother cleaning up that stretch of road again until next spring.

Water levels typically go down in Georgian Bay in the fall, in a seasonal cycle, but over the past month, lake levels have stayed steady.

Currently, the water is 40 centimetres higher than this time last year and 89 centimetres above the long-term average.

With the threat of more damage from storm events and winter ice, the Town of Collingwood is making plans to repair damage at Sunset Point as soon as practical.

"The erosion is quite dramatic, and with water levels staying high, it's not going to abate any time soon," explains Mayor Brian Saunderson. "The immediate concern for us is how do stop that erosion process and protect our shoreline moving forward."

The town plans to re-enforce the shoreline with large boulders. Repairs could cost more than 250-thousand-dollars. The mayor says Collingwood is not alone.

More stormy weather is forecast for the next 24 hours.

A gale warning is in effect for Georgian Bay with northwesterly winds possibly generating waves up to three meters high.