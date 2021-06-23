BARRIE, ONT -- Huronia West OPP conducted a safety blitz on commercial vehicles in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.

Police stopped four trucks to ensure the vehicles met safety inspections.

OPP pulled half the trucks off the road for safety violations, and 17 charges were laid.

These charges included defective braking, refusing to surrender drivers' licences, incorrect licence class for the commercial vehicle and others.

More information on commercial motor vehicle requirements is available here.