Commemorating Remembrance Day in Barrie

Barrie’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch and the City joined communities nationwide to celebrate Remembrance Day Friday.

The annual Remembrance Day parade began at 10 a.m. and started on Dunlop Street at Mulcaster and marched to the Five Points intersection.

From there, the parade halted in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony.

There was two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. followed by the ceremony, laying of the wreaths and a Feu De Joie – a blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute.