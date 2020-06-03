BARRIE, ONT. -- Here's some good news for those eager to take the family on an outing, the Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre is reopening on Friday.

Movie-goers will need to order tickets online and abide by new safety measures.

The playground is off-limits, as per provincial health guidelines, and the drive-in is only allowing 35 per cent capacity for its opening weekend to allow for physical distancing.

Extra washrooms and handwashing stations have been added, and patrons can expect the staff to be wearing protective face shields.

Another added feature is the convenience of ordering from the concession stand online and have your order delivered to your vehicle. However, the concession stand may not be available in time for opening weekend.

The Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre is located on the 4th Line South in Oro-Medonte.