There's one more day left to donate to CTV's Toy Mountain.

The Toy Mountain, Feeding Families bus will be outside the Sadlon arena in Barrie tomorrow, December 19th.

Our radio partners at pure country 106 and 104.1 the dock will be in the parking lot off Bayview drive broadcasting from 3 pm to 7 p-m. And CTV will be there live during our 6 o'clock newscast.

So come on down and see us.

Anyone can drop by and bring a toy or non-perishable food item.

And if you are going to the Barrie Colts game that night, you can drop off something inside as well. Help us stuff that bus until it overflows and really build-up a mountain of toys this year!