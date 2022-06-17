Combustible potting materials to blame for deadly Gravenhurst blaze

Officials say combustible potting materials are to blame for the fire that took one woman's life and left 18 people homeless in Gravenhurst last summer.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) says the August 2021 fire on First St. South in Gravenhurst was caused by someone extinguishing smoking material in a planter near the front door.

"Investigators determined the fire started on the front porch when coco fibre ignited in a planter. Coco fibre, also known as Coco Coir, is a natural material that can smoulder and transition to flaming combustion under certain conditions," said Evelyn Tchakarov, program specialist at the OFM.

Tchakarov said the OFM determined the fire to be accidental.

The estimated damages total approximately $500.000

The fire marshal's office says Ontarians must ensure they have properly extinguished their cigarettes and other smoking materials before discarding them.

"If you smoke, always use deep, sturdy ashtrays. Keep butts out of planters – the soil in potted plants can burn," Tchakarov said.