BARRIE, ONT. -- The OHL Lottery was held online on Wednesday, May 5th with the Barrie Colts getting a rather late in the game pick.

They're 19th overall in the upcoming OHL priority selection draft in June.

“The Irish luck wasn’t on our side in the draw with the 19th selection. Our entire hockey staff have been working hard this year having to use a totally new approach to ranking players. We have all the confidence that we will have a great draft”, said Howie Campbell, President of the Barrie Colts.

This was the first time the league held a draft lottery, something that was encouraged by the pandemic. Usually, standings would be the deciding factor of what order teams got to make their picks.

“Obviously, scouting was a very different exercise this year. Without being able to get out and see players as much as we normally do, we are using different information this year. We were lucky in that we got out early to see many of the players we are interested in and we also have lots of video, interviews and other information that we will be relying on for our picks on draft day”, said Rob Stewart, Assistant General Manager. “We are very excited about the depth in this draft and feel we can get a player at pick 19 that will make a big impact on our franchise in the future”, he added.

The 2021 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will take place from June 4th-5th, 2021 live online at ontariohockeyleague.com. Rounds 1 to 3 will take place on Friday June 4th at 7pm, with rounds 4 to 15 taking place on Saturday June 5th starting at 9am.