Colts visit fans at RVH who were struck by car beside the arena Dec. 1
A visit from some local celebrities perked up two men hospitalized at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Hockey fans Sean and Jeff of Empower Simcoe were struck by a car while crossing the street to see a Colts hockey game at the Sadlon Centre on Dec. 1.
Their community support worker, Melanie Smith, was also hit but has been released from hospital to recover at home.
Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell, as well as the captain and alternate captain of the Colts, Brandt Clarke and Jacob Fraska visited the two patients at RVH this week.
In a statement released online, Empower Simcoe states, "They want you to know how grateful they are for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and wishes of support from everyone in our community."
Cassie Korzenko, the woman accused of seriously injuring the three pedestrians, was held at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since the incident and was recently released on Jan. 25.
She faces three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. The allegations have not been tested in court.
A fourth person, a man in his 70s, was struck and seriously injured after being struck at the same intersection one month earlier.
