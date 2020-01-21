BARRIE -- As the Colts try to stop the downward spiral that has dominated the second half of the season, they’ll be doing it without their interim coach.

Monday afternoon, the team informed Warren Rychel that his services were no longer needed.

In a statement, Barrie Colts Owner and President Howie Campbell says, ‘It’s the first coach we’ve kind of had to part ways with. Everybody else that has been here has kind of left on their own, so it’s never easy. Never easy. We were thankful he was able to join us and unfortunately it just didn’t work out.’

Rychel took over for Hall-of-Famer and long-time head coach Dale Hawerchuk right before the season started.

Hawerhcuk had to step away from hockey to take on what he called the fight of his life when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer on August 22, 2019.

The Colts have been in a tailspin since December plummeting to 8th in the Eastern Conference trailing the Ottawa 67’s by more than 30 points.

Ahead of the trade deadline, management decided they would move key pieces of the franchise to pave a brighter future for the years ahead.

Now, assistant coach Todd Miller will be taking over the reins as interim coach.

As a long-time friend of Hawerchuk, Miller says the team is pushing to play in the postseason. ‘I’m kind of wanting this for Dale and for the city to get into the playoffs. I want to have a team that people can be excited about every game they come to the rink and they go, ‘Wow, these guys are working so hard and just pushing every night.’’

Holding on that 8th and final playoff spot by 6 points, the Colts play Thursday night at home against the Oshawa Generals. The Generals sit in 4th place in the Eastern Conference.