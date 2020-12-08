BARRIE, ONT. -- Paramedics rushed three people to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday in Bracebridge.

The OPP says the trio was travelling in a U-Haul van on Manitoba Street near High Falls Road when it slammed into a tree.

Police say all three occupants were seriously injured, one of whom was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

The OPP is appealing to the public for information.

Manitoba Street between High Falls Road and Old Falkenburg Road is closed for the investigation.