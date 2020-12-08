Advertisement
Collision with tree sends three to hospital in Bracebridge
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 5:43PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 5:54PM EST
Police investigate a single-vehicle collision with a tree on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, Ont., on Tues., Dec. 8, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Paramedics rushed three people to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday in Bracebridge.
The OPP says the trio was travelling in a U-Haul van on Manitoba Street near High Falls Road when it slammed into a tree.
Police say all three occupants were seriously injured, one of whom was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
The OPP is appealing to the public for information.
Manitoba Street between High Falls Road and Old Falkenburg Road is closed for the investigation.