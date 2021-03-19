BARRIE, ONT. -- Police and emergency first responders rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Haliburton to find the driver in serious condition.

Haliburton Highlands OPP says the crash occurred Thursday morning on County Road 503 at Buckhorn Road, east of Gooderham.

They say the four-door 2014 Lincoln MKH struck a tree.

The driver was taken to a Toronto area hospital. There is no update on the victim's condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The OPP asks for witnesses who haven't already spoken with officers to contact the police at (705) 286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.