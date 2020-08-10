BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a collision between a car and water truck on Highway 12 near the 2nd and 3rd lines in Scugog on Monday afternoon.

According to the OPP, the car driver drifted into oncoming traffic around a curve and crashed into the commercial vehicle, which was hauling construction equipment.

"The driver in that passenger vehicle sustained injuries though to be serious, they are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police said charges are pending in the collision.

They are asking for anyone with details of the crash to contact them as the investigation continues.

The area is expected to be reopened later this afternoon.