BARRIE -- A collision between a minivan and a transport truck in Mono Township late last week claimed the life of a Southampton woman.

According to officers, the minivan crossed the centre line on Highway 89 around the 3rd Line and collided with the transport truck on Friday evening.

A 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say the reason the minivan crossed into the path of the oncoming transport truck is unknown.

No charges have been laid. Police are continuing the investigation.